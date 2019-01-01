Captain Knowledge Musona: Zimbabwe are going to make history in the Afcon

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on June 21

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona believes any team can surprise anyone at the (Afcon) finals.

The captain has been in great form for the Warriors and is expected to lead the team to even greater heights at the biannual competition in .

In an interview with The Herald Newspaper, Musona says Zimbabwe are ready for any team.

“We are ready and everyone in the team is working hard each day to keep improving physically, tactically and mentally before our first game.

“We are confident because these days there are no big teams in Africa. Anyone can win in any match, so with the quality in the team that we have, anything is possible.

“I believe in everyone selected, so I am very confident that we are going to make it and make history.”

The skipper is focused and ready to do absolutely everything to see his team finish the tournament well.

“I am here to fight for my country with people who cherish and love me and I am ready to give them my best and that’s the best thing you can give back to people who support you.”

Zimbabwe will be facing , DR Congo and hosts in Group A.