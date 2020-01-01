Captain Kamura close to agreeing on AFC Leopards contract renewal

The defender was a subject of transfer rumours after an initial social media post that had suggested he could be on his way out of the Den

Football Premier League side AFC and captain Robinson Kamura are in close talks for a possible contract extension.

Kamura’s contract is set to come to an end on December 31 but according to a source privy to the development, the two parties have agreed on most issues and the defender is set to remain at the club.

“AFC Leopards are keen to keep most of their players who are deemed good enough to push our title ambitions further,” the source told Goal.

“It would not be fair on the part of the club to let key players like the captain leave on free transfer especially when the old and the new players seem to have gelled better.”

Early in December, speculation had grown around Kamura’s future at the Den with some reports then indicating the defender was set to join a Zambian club.

But it has now emerged that he has opted out of looking for another club either in the region or within the country as he wishes to remain with AFC Leopards.

“Since he joined from almost five years ago, he has been a trusted player and his association with Ingwe will surely be extended,” the source added.

In an earlier interview, AFC Leopards’ chairman Dan Shikanda stated he was not aware whether the defender had indicated he was leaving the club.

Kamura, through a Facebook post, had sent shivers down the spines of Ingwe supporters when he said ‘No one likes goodbyes’ but Shikanda said his post was misunderstood.

“Robinson [Kamura] is contracted to AFC Leopards, he is our player and will not go anywhere,” Shikanda told Goal at the time. “I have not heard from him either if he wants to leave, he knows the protocol of a player when he wants to leave and I don’t know why people misunderstood his statement.”

Defender Yusuf Mainge and forward Jaffary Owiti, Goal understands, are also on the verge of signing contract renewals.

AFC Leopards started the current campaign with three straight wins against , Bidco United and before picked up a late 2-0 win at Kasarani to end the unbeaten run.

After the Premier League took a break on December 24 for Christmas and New Year holidays, the top-flight will resume on January 2, with six matches lined up across the country.