Captain Hashim Sempala benched as Tusker name squad to face Posta Rangers

Lloyd Wahome is in the starting team alongside Peter Nzuki

Tusker FC has named the squad to face Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League match to be played at Kenyatta, Machakos.

Lloyd Wahome is in the starting team alongside Peter Nzuki. Captain Hashim Sempala will start from the bench. The brewers are aiming at getting maximum points against the mailmen and surge upwards on the table.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Aloro Rodgers, Hillary Wandera, Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi, Peter Nzuki, Sydney Ochieng, Jackson Macharia, David Juma, Michael Madoya, Boniface Muchiri.

Reserves: Omondi, Meja, Sempala, Odenyi, Kamau, Oporia, Muzerwa.