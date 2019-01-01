Captain Harun Shakava misses from the spot as Gor Mahia bundled out of Super Cup

The match had ended 1-1 in regular time prompting the penalties to decide the winner where K'Ogalo missed the target twice

Super Cup champions Gor Mahia have been bundled out of this year's edition by minnows Mbao FC following a 4-3 post penalty defeat.

The match had ended 1-1 in regular time prompting the penalties to decide the winner. The defending champions came into the match as favourites, thanks to their good run at home and abroad, and the game against the Tanzanian minnows was just but a formality in this competition.

It was quite obvious that K’Ogalo meant business and in the 4th minute, Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu was fed in the danger zone but shot wide under pressure from the defender. A minute later, Lawrence Juma managed to beat the defenders, and with only the goalkeeper to beat he failed to hit the target.

In the 18th minute, a good cross was brought in and it fell to Dennis Oliech, who forced the goalkeeper to a fine save. The rebound fell to Ssekisambu, who kept his cool to put the ball in the net, but the assistant referee wrongly flagged for offside something Hassan Oktay bitterly contested and was dismissed.

As the time went, Mbao grew in confidence and in the 30th minute, Pastory Athanas was slipped into the danger zone, the goalkeeper hurriedly came off his position but failed to collect the ball; but Joash Onyango bailed him out.

With about three minutes to the break, Samuel Onyango deviered in a good cross, the goalkeeper assumed it has gone out and the ball luckily fell to Ssekisambu, who failed to hit the target.

The best chance for Mbao came in the 49th minute when Said Khamis left several Gor Mahia defenders for dead before shooting low, but Fredrick Odhiambo made a save.

K’Ogalo finally took the lead in the 60th minute; a Ssekisambu shot was handled by Amos Charles and the referee pointed to the spot. Oliech kept his cool to send Metacha Mnata the wrong way.

However, with fifteen minutes to go, Mbao leveled the scores. A corner was played in and the Kenyan champions failed to clear it. It fell to Ally Kombo whose miscued shot fell to Abubakari Ngalema, and the latter scored to send the match into penalties.

Harun Shakava's penalty was saved with Shafik Batambuze's hitting the cross bar. Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Bernard Omondi converted theirs. Mbao scored through Athanas, Ngaema, Hamimu Abdikarim and David Mwasa with Ibrahimu Hashimu failing to beat the goalkeeper.

Gor Mahia XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakavah, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Lawrence Juma, Denis Oliech, Erisa Ssekisambu and George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Batambuze Shafik, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Jacques Tuisenge, Francis Mustafa and Francis Kahata.