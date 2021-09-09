Cape Verde gifted Nigeria an own goal 'when we were taking over the game' - Bubista

The Blue Sharks’ handler also admitted Super Eagles’ pedigree while refusing to blame anyone for Tuesday’s defeat

Losing to Nigeria should not concern Cape Verde, according to senior national team coach Bubista who was frustrated by the timing of their own goal.

Following his team’s 1-1 away draw against the Central African Republic in their opening fixture of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, they were hoping to cage the Super Eagles.

Nonetheless, they bowed 2-1 to Gernot Rohr’s men at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena.

Owing to the quality in Nigeria’s squad, the Blue Sharks handler is not ashamed of losing while stating that he would not blame anyone for the loss in Mindelo.

“Cape Verde doesn’t have to feel squeamish about losing to Nigeria,” Bubista told media.

“Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa. We must have the guts and humility to know that Nigeria is also an extremely strong team and losing to Nigeria is not a bad thing.

“An own goal is always difficult. It was a shame because it happened at a time when we were taking over the game, we had refreshed the team.

“But it happens. We are not here to blame anyone individually. In our team, we always win together and lose together.”

Cape Verde capped an impressive start by taking a 19th-minute lead through Dylan Dos Santos Tavares – who beat the offside trap before unleashing an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

That lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Napoli star Victor Osimhen restored parity from close range after profiting from a defensive mishap by the hosts.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations kings emerged victorious in the closing stages of the tight encounter after Kenny Rocha Santos played the ball into his team's net after goalkeeper Vozinha had left his position.

Following the loss, Cape Verde dropped to third in Group C having accrued just one point from the two games played so far.

They would be hoping to put their Qatar 2022 hopes alive when they face Peter Butler’s Liberia on October 6 in Monrovia.

After that encounter, they will shift their focus to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.