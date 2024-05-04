How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the undisputed super middleweight contest live from Las Vegas this weekend

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight crown this weekend when he faces challenger Jaime Munguia in an all-Mexican encounter at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The champion, without a loss since his return to the division from light heavyweight, will put his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against his unbeaten foe in what promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year so far.

Alvarez will hope to mount yet another successful defense of the division he unified against Caleb Plant in 2021. However, he will have to contend with one of his toughest challengers to date, Munguia, who has yet to record a loss in his professional career.

A former WBO light middleweight champion, he plans to deliver on his promise across the Cinco de Mayo weekend, and under the bright lights of the strip, he might just make his wish come true.

Elsewhere on the bill, Mario Barrios meets Fabian Maidana in a welterweight contest. At the same time, Brandon Figueroa will face off with Jessie Magdaleno in a featherweight event, but how can you watch it all? GOAL brings you all the details you need on how to watch Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia when the pair meet in the ring.

When will Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia take place?

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will fight on Saturday, May 4, at T-Mobile Center in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The undercard is expected to begin at 20:00 ET on Saturday, May 4, with the ringwalk for the pair’s clash anticipated at 23:00 ET.

Date: Saturday, May 4

Saturday, May 4 Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Sunday)

8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST (Sunday)

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia

The Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight will be shown live on DAZN across the globe. Below, GOAL breaks down the PPV price and main event ringwalk times by region:

Region Date Main event ringwalk (approx) Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, May 4 11 p.m. ET DAZN 89.99 USD Canada Saturday, May 4 11 p.m. ET DAZN 89.99 CAD UK Sunday, May 5 1 a.m. BST DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, May 5 1 a.m. BST DAZN 19.99 EUR France Sunday, May 5 2 a.m. CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, May 5 10 a.m. AEST DAZN 69.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, May 5 2 a.m. SAST DAZN 369.99 ZAR India Sunday, May 5 5:30 am IST DAZN 1,650.00 INR

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super middleweight Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Welterweight Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana Featherweight Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno Welterweight Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia FAQs

What are Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia’s professional fight records?

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia meet with a pair of terrific professional records between them, having contested a combined 107 fights, with 103 victories, two losses, and two draws on the whole.

Alvarez has the lengthier record, with a 60–2–2 reputation that highlights his glowing reputation as one of the finest fighters of his generation. His most recent loss, against Dmitry Bivol, saw him step out of his weight class and go the distance, paying further testament to his skill and power.

Munguia, though, holds a 43-0 record and has yet to be bested in the ring. Thirty-four of those victories have come via knockout, too, with the Mexican known for his devastating punches. All but one of his last five wins have come this way.

When did Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia last fight?

Canelo Alvarez last fought in September 2023, when he took on Jermell Charlo at T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas. Though he was taken the distance, the Mexican comfortably outboxed his opponent and scored a unanimous decision win.

Jaime Munguia last fought in January 2024, when he defeated John Ryder by technical knockout in the ninth round. Defeat for the Briton, coupled with a loss to Alvarez beforehand, led to the end of his professional career.

Is there a title on the line between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia?

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are competing for several titles, and the former’s undisputed status will be seriously threatened when the pair meet.

Alvarez will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against Munguia, who is looking to take them from him.

Will there be another fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, there may well be a good chance of a second fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia after this bout.

If Munguia is to deliver on his promise and dethrone the undisputed champion, Alvarez is almost certain to push for a rematch. Furthermore, if Munguia goes the distance in defeat or loses in controversial circumstances, his camp may also insist on a second clash.