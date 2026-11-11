'I can't speak highly enough of him' - Harry Kane says Manchester United would be getting a fantastic manager in Mauricio Pochettino

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Harry Kane believes Manchester United would be getting a fantastic manager in Mauricio Pochettino, with Michael Carrick expected to be sacked during the international break. The England captain, who worked under the Argentine for five years at Tottenham, says Pochettino had a big impact on his career and insists he cannot speak highly enough of his former boss.

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Man Utd expected to replace Carrick with Pochettino

United are expected to dismiss Carrick during the international break following the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season. Sunday's 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa has left them 18th in the table with just one win in 10 games, and they are also out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-2 home defeat to Brighton in September.

United have already reached an initial agreement with Pochettino, who is the head coach of the United States national team but has a $10 million (£7.4m) buyout clause in his contract.

Kane hails Pochettino's impact on his career

Standard Sport understands United have checked on Pochettino's availability, having long held an interest in the 54-year-old. Kane worked alongside him for five years at Spurs, where they reached a League Cup final and a Champions League final together.

When asked about Pochettino's potential move to Old Trafford on Wednesday, Kane said: "Yeah, me and Mauricio obviously have a fantastic relationship. I think, again, I mentioned him as one of the coaches that had a big impact on my career and definitely my development. At that stage of my career, I needed his guidance and the way he pushed me, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well, was really, really helpful."

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From 'one-season wonder' to record-breaker

Kane scored 21 Premier League goals in his breakthrough 2014-15 campaign under Pochettino, but was famously dubbed a one-season wonder after a six-game goalless run at the start of the next season. He credits the Argentine with helping him prove his critics wrong and become the all-time record goalscorer for both Spurs and England.

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"Obviously a fantastic coach, he's managed the biggest clubs in the world," Kane continued. "So yeah, from my point of view, I can't speak highly enough of him. So yeah, we'll have to wait and see what happens. But I know he's a great guy, but also a fantastic manager."

What next for Pochettino and Kane?

The expectation is that Pochettino will be in place for United's next Premier League fixture, against Liverpool on November 22.

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Kane, meanwhile, is set to surpass Peter Shilton as England's all-time men's appearance-maker when he wins his 126th cap against Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley on Thursday.