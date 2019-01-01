Can Eldoret Youth end Ushuru unbeaten run?

Second-placed FC Talanta will face former KPL side Thika United as under pressure Wazito host Kisumu All Stars

After scaring Shabana in their last league game at home, Eldoret Youth will be on the road to face National Super League Leaders Ushuru.

Eldoret Youth who beat Shaba 1-0 on Saturday will be hosted by Ushuru at the Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday and a victory on the road will guarantee them at least two places upon the log if Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima falter.

The NSL debutants have had a promising start to their campaign, winning four out of their eight opening games, but the will come up against a formidable Ushuru side that has not lost a match this season.

Second-placed FC Talanta will face former KPL side Thika United as under pressure Wazito host Kisumu All Stars.

Shabana will miss the knowledge of Coach Gilbert Selebwa on the technical bench when they host Bidco United. Selebwa is expected to start serving a temporary ban by the FKF after the tactician allegedly assaulted match officials in his side’s defeat by Eldoret Youth.

Weekend Fixtures

Article continues below

Sunday: Ushuru vs Eldoret Youth (Ruaraka), Wazito vs Kisumu All Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Thika United vs FC Talanta (Thika Stadium), Green Commandos vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Bukhungu Stadium), Fortune Sacco vs Nairobi City Stars (Thika Stadium), Shabana vs Bidco United (Gusii Stadium), Kenya Police vs Kangemi All-Stars (Karuturi Grounds)

Monday: Administration Police vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo), Kibera Black Stars vs Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo), Migori Youth vs Modern Coast Rangers (Awendo Stadium)