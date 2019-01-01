Cameroon women's football needs restructuring and investment - Samuel Eto'o

The legendary striker has hailed Cameroon's showing in France and calls for more support for the women's game in the country

Former international Samuel Eto'o has called on football authorities to restructure and invest more funds in women's football in the country.

The 38-year-old's appeal comes on the heels of the Indomitable Lionesses' Women's World Cup campaign in where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Alain Djuemba's ladies had matched their previous best, reaching the knockout stages for the second time in a row but eventually lost 3-0 to .

The four-time African Footballer of the Year, who watched the girls in Valenciennes, hailed their performances and urges the nation's football body to take the women's game more seriously.

"The girls were exceptional in France, they played well and made many Cameroonians proud," Eto'o told BBC Sport.

"One thing we saw is there is room for improvement. But for this to happen, we need to restructure the way women's football is run in Cameroon.

"We have to organise a good and competitive championship. There's also a need for more investment. We need to sit down and reflect on the problems plaguing the sport in the country and come up with appropriate solutions.

"These ladies give us reasons to believe and be excited about their wonderful performances. I've spoken with Fecafoot's president Seidou Mbombo Njoya and I mentioned to him that this is something that can be done.

"It is possible to have a very good women's league in Cameroon. All that we need is a good organisation and a concerted effort from administrators."