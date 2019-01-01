Cameroon sack Seedorf after Africa Cup of Nations disappointment

The defending champions were knocked out by Nigeria in the last 16, which prompted the federation to make a change

have parted ways with manager Clarence Seedorf, the nation's football federation have announced.

The former coach leaves the Indomitable Lions following their disappointing showing at the in where they were eliminated in the last 16 and were unable to defend their title won in 2017.

The 43-year-old Dutchman, who assumed the managerial position in August last year, leaves along with assistant coach and former international team-mate Patrick Kluivert.

"After consulting the Fecafoot Executive Committee and the Ministry of Sports and Education, in the wake of the premature elimination of Cameroon senior male national team from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Cameroon Football Federation, in conformity with the stipulations of the resolutive condition of their respective employment contracts, has decided to terminate the duties of coach Clarence Clyde Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Stephan Kluivert with immediate effect," a statement signed by football federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya reads.

Seedorf's dismissal comes a day after Sports and Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called for him to be sacked, stating the coach's "failures and inadequacies of technical supervision, as well as his inability to maintain discipline in the team, largely accounted for the failure of the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 AFCON."

After winning one game and drawing two to finish second in Group F, the Indomitable Lions' hopes of winning a sixth AFCON title ended in disappointment following a 3-2 defeat to in the round of 16.

Before heading for , Seedorf's future was a topic of discussion as aside from the Lions' nondescript showing in qualifying, his preference to work from outside Cameroon and only visit the country for matches did not go down well with locals.

There have also been rumours about a fallout with assistant coach Kluivert.

In the aftermath of the tournament, the former Milan player and coach was also accused by Cameroon midfielder Petrus Boumal of unfairness in his squad selection for the competition.

Seedorf has now managed Milan, Shenzhen F.C. and Deportivo de La Coruna in addition to Cameroon during his managerial career, which began in 2014.