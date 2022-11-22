Cameroon not tourists, but I don't know if we can win the World Cup - Migne

Sebastien Migne has refused to rule out whether Cameroon will lift the 2022 Fifa World Cup, insisting they are not tourists in Qatar.

Cameroon will face Switzerland, Brazil and Serbia

They will open their campaign against Switzerland

Migne assures a good outing in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Cameroonian Football Federation President Samuel Eto'o predicting that the Indomitable Lions will face and defeat Morocco in the final of the global competition in Qatar, assistant coach Migne is cautious on whether they can achieve that difficult feat.

The Indomitable Lions will kick off their campaign against Switzerland at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. Migne insists they have travelled to the Gulf to show the best of Cameroon.

WHAT DID HE SAY?: "I don't know if we will be able to win this tournament but I can say that we are not coming here as tourists in Qatar. We come to show the best of Cameroon," Migne told SNTV.

"Obviously when you start a tournament you need to think step by step, the first stage is to qualify for the knockout stage. To be in the first two teams [of this group] that will continue the dream, to get closer to the trophy."

WHAT IS MORE? The former coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars described Switzerland as a tough opponent but maintained their qualities in the squad will help them to get a positive result.

"Our qualities will allow us to fight against these kinds of teams, [Switzerland] which is 14 in the Fifa rankings and that means something," added Migne.

"As a French guy, I do know and I remember that they ruled out our team in the last Euros. We do know that we have an opponent the same size as this tournament. I would say we have three glamour opponents, we will try to start well and to make proud all the Cameroonians."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon have qualified for the World Cup eight times, more than any other African team, and four times in a row between 1990 and 2002. However, the team has only made it out of the group stage once.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CAMEROON? After taking on Switzerland, Cameroon who are in Group G will come up against Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28 before winding up their matches against Brazil at Lusail Stadium on December 2.