Cameroon midfielder Raissa Feudjio joins UDG Tenerife from Aland United

The 23-year-old Cameroon international is expected to boost the Spanish side's bid to stay up in the Primera Liga

Cameroon international Raissa Feudjio has joined Spanish side UD Granadilla Tenerife for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Feudjio's transfer move to Spain from Finnish top-flight side Aland United brings to an end her three-year stint with the Naisten Liiga outfit.

The 23-year-old starred for Indomitable Lionesses at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations and embarks on a fresh challenge at Tenerife ahead of this year's Women's World Cup in France.

Pier Loggi's side have confirmed the acquisition of the Cameroon midfielder alongside Georgia forward Tatiana Matveeva for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.

According to the club's website, Feudjio and Matveeva would be replacement for Japanese midfielder Ayano Dozono and Spain striker Paloma Lazaro respectively, after the duo left the team at the end of the first round.

While Matveeva will join the squad in Tenerife on January 9, Feudjio has been permitted to resume later after securing her entry visa to Spain and concluded January friendlies with Cameroon.

Tenerife are eighth in the 10-team Primera Division Femenina log after 16 games and they eye a second win in eight matches at Valencia on Sunday, January 6.