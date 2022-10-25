Cameroon close to missing out on Moukoko, Germany provisional World Cup squad leaked

Cameroon could miss out on highly-rated attacker Youssoufa Moukoko who has reportedly been included in Germany’s provisional World Cup squad.

Moukoko named in Germany’s 55-man squad?

Cameroon had hoped to woo the attacker

17-year-old enjoying a good season at Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? Die Mannschaft coach Hansi Flick reportedly submitted his provisional list of 55 players to Fifa last week and according to Bild, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward, who was born in Cameroon, is among those selected.

Born in Yaounde before moving to Germany when he was 10-years-old, Moukoko has emerged as one of the world’s top talents and there were hopes that he would represent the Indomitable Lions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I definitely want to gain more match practice, score more goals and stay injury-free at all costs," the 17-year-old striker said in June.

"Now I have a break and can take a breather, and then I can throw myself into next season. I'm highly motivated. Playing and scoring for the U21s has filled me with confidence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moukoko grew up with his grandparents in Yaounde before his German-based father took him to the European country in 2014 where he joined the U13 team of Bundesliga 2 side FC St Pauli before he was transferred to the Dortmund academy two years later after scoring 23 goals in 13 games.

At Dortmund, he made headlines after scoring six goals in a match for BVB’s U19 team, managing a total of 46 goals in 25 games for the junior side to cement himself as one of the finest prospects around.

He was fast-tracked into the senior side with a rule change allowing him to join the first team aged 16 and after bit-part roles in the last two seasons, he has become one of Dortmund’s main men in 2022-23, scoring four goals while providing three assists so far.

Dubbed the ‘new Eto’o’ when he emerged onto the scene, Moukoko, who has represented Germany at youth level, has been the subject of interest from Cameroon with Fecafoot boss Samuel Eto’o and Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song, both hinting at a desire to woo him.

Cameroon are still clinging on to a fading hope given it is not certain if Moukoko will make Germany’s final World Cup squad while at the age of 17, he can still switch allegiance later if he does not make more than three international team appearances for the European giants by the time he is 21.

WHAT’S NEXT? Moukoko will hope to make the final squad for Germany who are in Group E of the World Cup alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. The attacker will likely lead the line for Dortmund in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Manchester City.