'Cameroon can be proud despite 2022 World Cup elimination' - impressive Epassy after frustrating Brazil

Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy believes they can walk with their heads held high despite the team's elimination from the 2022 World Cup finals.

Indomitable Lions first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup

Epassy walked away with the Player of the Match accolade

Saudi Arabia-based keeper credited teamwork for their victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping the Indomitable Lions become the first African team to defeat Brazil at the biggest sporting event in the world as they emerged as 1-0 winners in Friday's final Group H match in Lusail courtesy of Vincent Aboubakar's stoppage time goal.

However, the hard-fought victory was not enough to earn the five-time African champions a spot in the knockout phase as they finished third in the group - two points behind runners-up Switzerland who joined Brazil in the Round of 16.

Epassy, who was named Player of the Match having produced several fabulous saves to keep the South American giants at bay throughout the game, credited teamwork for their win.

WHAT DID EPASSY SAY?: "We can be proud of what we've done tonight because we have shown that we can also be a top team," Epassy told the media.

"We worked hard for each other, we worked very hard. Unfortunately though, we didn't qualify for the next round.

"That's why we are not too happy, but it's not on account of tonight's performance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Epassy will be hoping to have done enough to prove to coach Rigobert Song that he is ready to be Cameroon's new first-choice keeper.

The Abha player made two appearances in Qatar against Serbia and Brazil after Andre Onana was sent home due to disciplinary issues.

Epassy has played seven matches for the Indomitable Lions and kept four clean sheets against Nigeria, Mozambique, Malawi as well as Brazil.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CAMEROON?: The African giants have turned their attention to the 2023 Afcon qualifiers which are scheduled to take place in March next year.

Cameroon are set to host Congo-Brazzaville before taking on Niger away.