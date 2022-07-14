Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria: Ajibade hands Super Falcons Women’s World Cup ticket

The Super Falcons will now face Morocco in the semi-finals and they picked a ticket to the global football showpiece

Nigeria secured a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s second-half strike earned victory for the Super Falcons in the keenly contested encounter at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

With this result, the West Africans will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final, while also picking one of Africa’s tickets to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Notwithstanding their poor record against the reigning African champions, the Indomitable Lionesses went into the game full of high hopes – having finished the group stage unbeaten.

Even at that, the Nigerians got off to a bright start as they dominated ball possession while the Central Africans were made to stay in their own half.

Six minutes into the cracker, the first real chance fell to Randy Waldrum’s side – winning a freekick after Estelle Johnson fouled Francisca Ordega. Ngozi Okobi took the resultant kick but Ifeoma Onumonu headed wide.

In the sparkless first half, Ajara Nchout Njoya was cautioned for bringing down captain Onome Ebi.

Backpagepix

Cameroon’s aggressive pattern of play gave Nigeria set piece opportunities, but they were unable to convert with Ashleigh Plumptre, Onumonu and Ajibade failing to find the net.

Gabriel Zabo’s first attempt at goal came in the 26th minute but Michaela Batya’s tame header could not threaten goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie – who was rarely threatened.

Two minutes before the hour mark, another chance beckoned for Nigeria via another set piece, albeit, the combo between Ajibade and Plumptre did not work out.

After a sluggish first 45 minutes, the Central Africans stepped up their game however, it was Waldrum’s Falcons who took a well-deserved lead through Ajibade in the 53rd minute.

Okobi beat Johnson and Claudine Meffometou, then set up Gotham FC’s Onumonu who in turn sent a fine cross to the Atletico Madrid forward to head past goalkeeper Ange Bawou.

Article continues below

That setback was a reality check for the Cameroonians who attacked in numbers, yet were unable to get past the Super Falcons backline.



They had a penalty appeal waved off by referee Makalima NJoya after a sandwich between Ebi and Osinachi Ohale in the goal area.

After the end of 90 minutes, Nigeria soared into the last four, thus making it 14 wins in the last 15 previous outings between the African countries.

The Indomitable Lionesses’ hopes of reaching the World Cup remain intact, but they would have to achieve that through the inter-confederation play-offs.