Call an urgent meeting to end ongoing quarrels at AFC Leopards - Steve Ogalle

Ogalle believes Leopards did a superb job in identifying talent and urged the current officials to put interests of the club ahead their own

Former AFC general secretary Steve Ogalle has praised departed Kenyan football icon Joe Kadenge and called on the club to end its current quarrels.

Ogalle played a pivotal role in Kadenge's transfer from Margoli United to AFC Leopards in 1964 and added the success of the club was always guaranteed because of the good transfer deals.

“Kadenge was a disciplined player both on and off the field. His prowess on the ball left many defenders and goalkeepers for dead. Kadenge did not support witchcraft (juju) in football as glorified by some regions in Africa,” Ogalle told Nation Sports.

“The secret that made the club invincible during my tenure as a leader was the ability to scout for great players such as Josephat Murilla, JJ Masiga, Kadenge, David Asibwa and Peter Kirumira from Kampala City Council (now KCCA)."

Ogalle, 83, has also urged the current leadership of AFC Leopards to put the interests of the club ahead of their own in order to steer back it to the path of success.

A debacle saw the club's June 23 elections cancelled by the Sports Registrar and that could affect their preparations for the 2019/20 season in jeopardy.

“Club patrons should call for a meeting of the club’s stakeholders and players with the view of getting a way forward to redeem the club's image," Ogalle added.

Meanwhile, Kadenge is set to be laid to rest on July 20 at his Soliani village home in Vihiga County.

“We already have football legends who played with him at Harambee Stars and at AFC Leopards around. They are helping in preparations to make sure everything goes as planned," Eric Odei, a member of the funeral committee, also told Nation Sports.

"He placed this small village on the national map. As we mourn, we call on people to celebrate with the family because Kadenge has made our village known."