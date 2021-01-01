Caf yet to decide on maiden Caf Women's Champions League host

Contrary to Morocco's claims, the continent's body has revealed the host of maiden women's club tournament is yet to be named

The Confederation of African Football is yet to decide on the host of the maiden edition for the Caf Women's Champions League later this year 2021, an official has confirmed to Goal.

Following its launch in 2020, the Caf Women's Champions League is scheduled to be staged between October and December annually, beginning from this year.

Seven teams will qualify for the final tournament through zonal qualifiers to join the champion club from the host country, who gains automatic qualification.

Caf's reaction comes a few weeks after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced through its website that the country has been named the host of the first-ever women's club tournament.

Morocco, who had been earlier won the race to host the expanded 12-nation 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, are clearly keen to secure the rights for the women's club championship.

In his speech, Moroccan FA president Faouzi Lakjaa hinted about the development after its General Assembly meeting in Rabat.

"Morocco will continue to host international and continental matches, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation team will represent Morocco in the first African Women's Champions League as the champion of the Moroccan League, which our country will host next November," Lakjaa told the FRMF website.

However, the African governing body offered clarifications, while refuting reports of awarding rights to the North African nation.

"We have not awarded hosting rights for the Caf Women's Champions League to any country," the Caf official told Goal.

"The deadline of the bidding process for the country which was initially set for March 31 was extended to April 15.

"We've not decided yet on which country will be the host country. Trust me, when we are done, we make an official announcement like we've been doing for other competitions."

The means the bidding race remains open for countries interested in staging the competition, with South Africa a frontline contender, along with Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

With April 15 already passed, the new host for the long-anticipated women's club competition is expected to be named in the coming days by Caf.