Caf women's football strategy workshop will leave a lasting legacy in Africa - Bareman

The Fifa official is confident the meeting will put in place a plan to accelerate the growth of women’s game on the continent

Fifa chief women's football official Sarai Bareman believes the ongoing Caf Women's Football Strategy Workshop in Cairo will leave a lasting legacy on the women's game in Africa.

The three-day meeting, organised by Caf in partnership with Fifa in the Egyptian capital, aims to develop a four-year plan to accelerate the growth of women’s football on the continent.

The New Zealand-born administrator, who developed Fifa's first-ever global strategy for women's football, said the objectives of organising the workshop was to grow the women's game in Africa.

“Fifa launched its global strategy for women’s football in 2018 and it’s a natural next step that Caf creates its tailor-made strategy for the women’s game in Africa," Bareman told participants as reported by Caf.

"The opportunities that exist in this continent to grow the women’s game and realize its full potential are huge.

"It’s exciting to be able to hear directly from the foremost experts in African women’s football to help shape the future for the women’s game.

"I am positive that this workshop will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come."

Earlier, Caf President Ahmad Ahmad expressed his resolve to support the growth of the women's game, while urging the participating stakeholders to make valuable contributions.

“I urge all of you here to seize this tremendous opportunity to make a tangible contribution to the development of women's football on our continent," Ahmad said in his opening address.

"Your ideas and expertise will help us to establish a strong roadmap for women’s football that will give every young African girl who wants to play the opportunity to do so, regardless of her level and her country of origin.”

Caf are expected to launch their women's football strategy for the next four years after the workshop ends on Thursday, November 14.

In July, the African ruling body announced the expansion of the African Women's Cup of Nations from eight to 12, starting from the 12th edition in 2020.