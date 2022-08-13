Caf Super League: Cape Town City’s Comitis and Simba SC’s Gonzalez clash over new tournament

The South African football administrator believes the new competition set for 2023 will have a negative impact

Cape Town City FC owner John Comitis and Simba SC chief executive officer Barbara Gonzalez have clashed over the newly-launched Caf Super League.

The $100-million competition was recently launched in Arusha during Caf’s 44th general assembly. The idea, backed up by both Caf president Patric Motsepe and his Fifa counterpart Gianni Infantino, has continued to raise divergent voices.

"The primary investment that Caf is making via the solidarity fund for federations is what will boost national football," Simba's Barbara Gonzalez told BBC Sport Africa.

"To be competitive in these international competitions comes with an investment. Now that they're investing heavily, everyone has an appetite. And now we have a fighting chance.

"How can we start to compete with Al Ahly or Wydad if they're getting significantly more financing in the competitions they are involved in and from the stages that they reach?

"It [the Africa Super League] is going to narrow the gap because of the investment in the solidarity fund that will take place across all countries.

"The Africa Super League is addressing a couple of problems, primary the financing problem."

Apart from the financial gains, Gonzalez further enumerated more benefits set to accrue from the Super League.

"Secondary is the exposure. By having all this exposure for African players in the Africa Super League, our players will be known in Brazil, in Colombia, in the US, and that has never happened before," she added.

"What makes [Erling] Haaland and Cristiano [Ronaldo] famous is the fact that every single person everywhere in the world is watching them.

"Why aren't our players getting the same attention? Because there's no broadcasting. With the right exposure, our players can be sold double, triple, quadruple the values."

Cape Town City FC owner Comitis, however, is of a different opinion on the Caf-backed league idea.

"The Super League will kill African club football. You can switch off the lights on the domestic leagues," Comitis said.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung chose to raise more questions instead of either supporting or objecting to the competition set to begin in August 2023 outrightly.

"Certainly, some key issues and details needs to be considered and looked at," Motaung commented.

"What came out of the launch is there still needs to be engagement. I can only wait for our league and our federation to engage us.

"It's really a lot of money being invested. The landscape has changed tremendously. And the concern is also the cost of having teams playing in the tournament.

"If you're playing in your local league and you're playing in this Super League, what's the impact? One must look at all the implications to make a commitment, but certainly something interesting is on the table."