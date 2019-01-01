Caf slap Gor Mahia with Sh1.5m fine over crowd trouble in Confederation Cup matches

The Kenyan champions have been handed another heavy fine after their fans invaded the pitch during two Caf Confederation Cup matches

have been fined Sh1.5million by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) following crowd trouble during two of their Caf Confederation Cup matches.

In the first incident, K’Ogalo fans were allegedly caught on camera throwing objects onto the pitch in frustration, protesting what they felt was poor officiating when the Kenyan champions took on Algerian side NA Hussein Dey on February 24.

On March 17, the fans once again invaded the pitch in celebration after Gor Mahia edged out Petro Atletico of Angola 1-0, to advance to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in history.

The two incidents have since caught the attention of the football governing body in Africa, and according to the club’s CEO Omondi Aduda, sanctions were inevitable.

“It is against the rules and regulations to throw objects on the pitch or invade it in whatever circumstance," Aduda told Goal in an exclusive interview.

"We have been fined Sh500, 000 for the first incident and Sh1million for the second one. It is something that has been there and we just have to abide by the rules of the game.”

Aduda has also called on the fans to conduct themselves better in future matches.

“Such fines are affecting the team but they are preventable. I think next time our fans will do things differently to avoid such,” Aduda added,

In January, the club was fined Sh1 million by Caf following misconduct by team captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango in a 2-0 defeat to of , during a Caf second round match played in Enugu.

Last year September, the club was also fined Sh500,000 for crowd trouble that ensued during their Caf Confederation Cup match between Rayon Sports of Rwanda, meaning since September last year the club have lost Sh3 million through fines.