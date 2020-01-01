Caf sanctions Kenya after dignitaries breach security protocols during Comoros game

The African football governing body has sanctioned the federation after dignitaries breached security protocols during qualifier

Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has imposed a fine of Ksh1million on after top dignitaries breached security protocols at the end of the qualifying match against Comoros on November 11.

According to a statement from the African body, Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga forcefully entered the pitch to talk to Harambee Stars players after the match which ended 1-1 at Kasarani Stadium.

“The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the former Prime Minister decided to talk to the Kenyan team at zone one,” read the statement from Caf. “The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them.

More teams

“They barged through the stewards arranged by Caf security officer. In terms of the Caf Statutes & Regulations; In terms of Articles 82, 83.1, 83.2, and 151 of Caf Disciplinary Code.

“Caf Disciplinary Board has, therefore, decided to impose upon the Kenyan Federation a financial sanction of 10, 000 USD (Ten Thousand US Dollars).”

During the match, Comoros took the lead courtesy of M'changama Youssouf well-curled free-kick but striker Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half after the visitors had been reduced to ten men.

Speaking to Harambee Stars players after the match, Ruto challenged the team to defeat Comoros at Moroni, in the return leg, and come home with maximum points.

“We understand it was a tough game for you but you have given the best despite the challenges involved,” Ruto told the players. “As Kenya, we are confident you will go to Comoros and beat them. I am confident, from what I have seen here, there is a high chance of coming back home with a win.”

The 53-year-old politician then went ahead to give the national team Ksh1 million to motivate them, promising more if the team performs well in the campaign.

“This [money] is meant for your dinner, but we will further appreciate you if you give us a positive outcome on Sunday.

“The Covid-19 situation has not made it easy for most of you since you have not trained for some time, but the spirit is there and with better preparations, I am sure you will perform even better.”

Article continues below

FKF through President Nick Mwendwa have said they will not appeal the decision by Caf to fine them.

“We will not contest against the Caf decision, there is no need,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

Kenya went on to lose the return leg in Moroni 2-1 and kill their slim hopes of making it to the finals of the competition to be staged in .