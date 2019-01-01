Caf sanctions Gor Mahia for crowd trouble during DC Motema Pembe tie

The African football governing body charged fined the club after the home fans threw missiles during the match played on October 27

Caf has imposed a fine of Shs750,000 on for fan trouble during their Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe in Nairobi.

In a match that ended 1-1 on October 27, the continent's football governing body has indicated the referees who oversaw the match reported there were missiles thrown onto the pitch in the second half.

Raymond Hack (chairman), Issa Sama (member), Bernard Chidziva (member), Amina Kassem (head of discipline) made up the board which determined the outcome of the disciplinary case against the Kenyan heavyweights.

“The officials of the above-mentioned match have indicated in their reports there was some throwing of missiles by the spectators of Gor Mahia club at the 70th minute,” the judgement, in possession of Goal, read.

“Caf Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon the club a financial sanction of $7.500 (seven thousand five hundred US Dollars) for the throwing of missiles.

“Payment must be made within 60 days of the date hereof.”

Caf has, however, given Gor Mahia room to contest the judgement at the appeal board if they are not satisfied with the ruling.

“The party intending to appeal shall announce his intention in writing within three days of notification of the decision," the statement added.

“If the last day of the time limit coincides with a public holiday in the country of residence, the time limit will expire the next day which is not a public holiday.

“Reasons for the appeal shall be given in writing within a further time limit of seven days, commencing upon the expiry of the first- time limit of three days. The appeal is invalid without the relevant deposit within the relevant time limit.”

Gor Mahia went on to lose the second leg 2-1 tie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and that marked their end in continental competition this season.

This is the second time Gor Mahia have been fined for crowd trouble this year after the Independent Disciplinary & Complaints Committee (IDCC) imposed a sanction of Sh300, 000 for the club's failure to control its fans during the match against AFC in the 2018/2019 season.

They were also fined Sh606,000 for acts of hooliganism during their match against in the previous campaign.