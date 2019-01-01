Caf respond to cancelled game between Zamalek and Generation Foot

Sunday’s Caf Champions League encounter did not take place after the Senegalese champions took exception to the change of venue and date

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) are “closely following” the events that led to the suspension of the Caf first-round second-leg encounter between and Generation Foot on Sunday.

Initially, the sides were expected to play on Saturday at the Petrosport Stadium, but the encounter was moved to Sunday at the Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Generation Foot protested the change and returned to without turning up for the rescheduled fixture.

"Caf has been closely following the situation regarding the second leg, of the second preliminary round, of the Total Caf Champions League 2019/20, between Zamalek ( ) and Generation Foot (Senegal), which was due to take place over the weekend," Caf said in a statement

"The relevant Caf bodies and representatives are currently examining the situation and further information and updates will be issued in due time."

The Senegalese champions have stated they will approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) if they are kicked out of this year’s Caf Champions League.

Generation Foot defeated Zamalek 2-1 in the first-leg at Stade Lat Dior a fortnight ago.