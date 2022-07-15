Caf President Motsepe opens up on possible Uganda-Tanzania joint Afcon 2027 hosting rights

The African federation chief said he would welcome the move but is obliged to serve all member associations equally

Caf President Patrice Motsepe has revealed he would welcome and encourage any initiative that would see both Uganda and Tanzania co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He is in Uganda for a two-day visit and while he expressed his sentiments on the 2027 Afcon, Motsepe said, as the president of the governing body, he is obliged to support all the member associations.

The idea of co-hosting the event was introduced by Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, who said they have already had talks with President Yoweri Museveni regarding the same.

"We had a discussion with the President [Yoweri Museveni] and we are ready and willing to do the co-hosting with Tanzania. We have got clearance from our president, and we will be able to do that," Among said, as quoted by Fufa’s social media pages.

"I was told yesterday [Thursday] that Uganda and Tanzania are keen to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in these two beautiful countries," Motsepe stated.

"As the President of Caf, I have to support all the 54 member associations equally and must say that I would personally not just welcome but encourage a joint hosting between these two countries because it will make a huge contribution to football development in Uganda and Tanzania.

"This region [Cecafa] has not hosted the Africa Cup of Nations before and it would be a good move for both Uganda and Tanzania, not only in promoting football development but also in other areas like tourism, investment, and boosting the economy."

Meanwhile, the South African football administrator revealed the priority reasons why he is in Uganda.

Article continues below

"I am here to make a humble contribution to football development in this country and also have discussions with some of our people in the private sector to emphasize their role in the game," he added.

"I am happy to learn about the contribution the government is making towards football and sports in this country."

Motsepe was accompanied by Fufa President Moses Magogo, Cecafa President Wallace Karia, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and Minister of State for Sports Denis Obua during his visit to Museveni at Entebbe’s State House.