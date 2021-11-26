Confederation of African Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe has supported the formation of the elite Pan-African Super League stating it will benefit and improve African football.

Motsepe promised that an announcement about the controversial competition - which is expected to feature 20 top clubs in Africa - will be made once Caf's executive committee fully deliberates on it.

"If you see what the resolution says, in terms of the inter-club competitions, this matter is still with the executive committee," Motsepe told reporters after Friday's Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo.

"Today was an endorsement of this clear understanding that this will be an important competition that will benefit African football, improve the quality and also generate income.

"Not just for those countries and clubs that are participating, but for those that are not participating as well.

"So, we will make an announcement in due course in terms of what additional information we will provide about the Super League, but it is something that is exciting and has huge potential. We took this decision today to say the executive committee must continue with the good work it is doing."

The formation of such a competition greatly divided the European soccer fraternity and the pioneer clubs ended up shelving the idea following broad discontent.

Afcon Preparations

Meanwhile, Motsepe explained how they are going on with the plans for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals amid the announcement of a new Covid-19 variant.

"Today morning, I saw in the headlines the new variant but the important thing is it is being assessed and evaluated," he added. "We will be guided by the signs and findings and what the signs are telling us.

"We will proceed with caution and protocols for Covid-19 as we have had in the past."

The South African football administrator also revealed he is satisfied by the level of preparation undertaken for the Afcon finals.

"The process for Cameroon is proceeding well and what I like is the deep commitment by the people of Cameroon and the determination by all the stakeholders including the government to make the success of Afcon," Motsepe concluded.

"We will engage and make sure that progress is being made, but I am satisfied at this stage and all of us must focus on Afcon in Cameroon and make a huge success out of it.

"I am confident it will be."