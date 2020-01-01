Caf postpones Zamalek vs Raja Casablanca Caf Champions League semi-final clash

With eight members of the People’s Club tested positive for Covid-19, their last four reverse fixture has been moved

The Caf semi-final second leg encounter between and has been postponed by eight days, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed on Thursday.

The showdown billed for the Cairo International Stadium was due to be held on October 24 but has now been pushed back as eight players of Raja tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently quarantined by the Moroccan health authorities.

“Following a consultation meeting held immediately between the Caf experts, the authorities of Raja Casablanca and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), the president of Raja reaffirmed the willingness of the club to participate until about this competition,” a statement from Caf website read.

“Faced with this situation, in order to protect the integrity of the competition and promote a spirit of solidarity, the organizing committee for -Club Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System has agreed to postpone the return match of the semi-final of the Champions League between Zamalek and Raja CA on November 1st, 2020.



“At the same time, the match SC vs WAC is maintained and the final of the 2019/20 Total Caf Champions League remains scheduled for November 6th, 2020.”

Several leagues across Africa were placed on a hiatus following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which claimed several lives as well as stopped several activities worldwide.



Achraf Bencharki scored the only goal that gave Zamalek a 1-0 victory over Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semi-final fixture on Sunday.

Bencharki broke the deadlock at Stade Mohamed V in the 18th minute with his header off Ahmed Sayed Zizo's cross.



The effort was the international's seventh goal on his seventh appearance in the Champions League this season. The winners over two legs will face either or Al Ahly in the final.