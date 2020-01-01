Caf launches first-ever African strategy for women's football

The African football body has put up an ambitious four-year plan that will take the women's game to the next level

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has launched its first-ever strategy for women’s football which charts the course of realising the full potential of the women's game until 2023.

The four-year women's football strategy blueprint was developed by top stakeholders at a workshop in in November and subsequently approved by the Caf Executive Committee.

The 28-page released plan, with the slogan #ItsTimeItsNow, is built on the development, competition, professionalisation and leadership, marketing and promotion, and social impact of football.​

More teams

The dawn of a new era for women’s football on the continent has come.



The first ever CAF Women’s Football Strategy, the strategic plan to shape the future of the women’s game has come to fruition. — #ItsTimeItsNow (@CAFwomen) July 23, 2020

#ItsTimeItsNow 🦸‍♀️⚽



Get a hold of every corner of Confederation of African Football's 3-year strategy to take women's football to new heights 🆙 pic.twitter.com/iIWO3bXtJA — #ItsTimeItsNow (@CAFwomen) July 23, 2020

Speaking about the launch of Caf’s continental strategy for women’s football, president Ahmad Ahmad told the Caf website: “Today is a historic day for women’s football in Africa.

"The launch of the Caf Women’s Football Strategy is in line with our commitment to give hope to youth across the continent and to develop women’s football at all levels. It sets out a clear roadmap for specific actions that will revolutionize women’s football.

"My gratitude goes out to the key stakeholders and experts who took part in putting together this strategic document, which is the beginning of many things to come.”

On her part, Isha Johansen, who is the chairperson of the Caf Organising Committee for Women’s Football, and also doubles as Sierra Leone Football Association boss, said: “The strategy is a followup on the Caf Women’s Football Symposium in 2018.

"We have now established strategies and drawn up a road map which we believe will enhance the development of women’s football on the continent in all areas and levels from Leadership, Governance, Technical, Education, Strategic Partnerships and Grassroots.”

Adding her voice, Desiree Ellis, who is the women's head coach and back-to-back Caf Women's Coach of the Year said: “I am very excited with the Caf Women's Football Strategy.

"This will definitely improve women's football on the continent and create more playing opportunities for players. The game is evolving and as a continent, we need to keep up."

For a start, the African football body began to implement its four-year plan with the introduction of the new Women’s , which is scheduled to kick off in 2021.