Caf is not rushing rushing Kenya to end the league - KPL

The federation finds themselves in yet another attack after taking the decision of awarding K'Ogalo the championship of the 2019/20 season

The rivalry between the Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) has taken a new twist.

Citing the Sports Disputes Tribunal's ruling of March 17 which kicked the current FKF Executive Committee out of office, KPL states FKF's decision to declare the league's champions is illegal.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed the league has been cancelled and based on the first-round of results declared Gor Mahia champions, a decision which was not received well by KPL, who essentially are mandated to run the league.

“Reference is made to social media reports appearing with regards to a determination that FKF has eventually declared the KPL 2019/20 season cancelled and declared Gor Mahia FC champions that are in disregard to the contents of the letter dated 30th April 2020 sent and delivered via email at 11:47 am," KPL letter to FKF which was obtained by Goal read.

“KPL who has the legal mandate to run the league would wish to be furnished with the minutes of the meeting which deliberated upon the matter in question with the subsequent resolution already conveyed to the public by FKF.

“Your kind and quick response will enable the KPL Governing Council to convene and internalize the decision so far communicated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is to bring to your attention that KPL will not be a party to such decisions that are contemptuous with the SDT ruling delivered on the 17th of March 2020 and sustained by the SDT further directions issued on 24th April 2020.”

In their first attempt to declare their position after FKF's stand, KPL in a letter written by its Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda said it is too early to cancel the league and the same will only be done if Caf proposes so.

“It is still too early to consider the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Kenyan football as a case of force majeure. If in any case, it were so, the KPL would stand to be guided by Clause 9.1 of the FKF-KPL Agreement which provides direction on our obligations in the event of a force majeure,” KPL's earlier statement read.

“Ending the league can only be considered as a solution if there has been such a directive from Caf to all its members for the leagues to end by a certain date. Since Caf has not concluded its own club competitions it, therefore, makes no sense at all to insinuate that Caf is rushing its members to end their seasons.”

The Thursday decision of cancelling the KPL prematurely is expected to generate more voices of dissent and consent even as the country battles the coronavirus.