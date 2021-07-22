Caf demands Gor Mahia's audited accounts, proof of debt settlement

The football governing body wants answers from the Kenyan side before they are granted permission to participate in continental competitions

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has laid new demands on Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia before they are cleared.

After lifting the Shield Cup for beating archrivals AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia earned a Confederation Cup ticket, but they must now answer critical financial questions from Caf before they are allowed to participate.

Caf Demands

"In a letter, Caf has demanded that we produce audited accounts for the past year and also wants assurances that we have settled debts for players and coaches who have left," a top source at the club told Goal.



Among the people who have reported Gor Mahia to Fifa include Premier League-winning coach Steven Polack, who left after the 2019/20 season. In an interview with Goal, Polack claimed the club had yet to settle his dues.

"We had agreed on compensation, but the agreement was broken when they did not pay what was due to me on the dates we agreed on," said the former head coach Polack.

"So I put the case to Fifa who made a decision and gave notice to Gor Mahia to pay what is due to me in full."

"The timescale Fifa gave was 30 days, that time has elapsed and I have not received it, so it’s now in Fifa's hands and let’s see what the outcome will be."

Jackson Owusu had petitioned Gor Mahia through the Ghanaian Footballers Association for Ksh2.4 million owed to him before he left the club almost at the same time with Polack. Owusu was entitled to a monthly salary of Ksh190, 000, a monthly allowance of Ksh6, 000, a signing fee of USD 10, 000 and a monthly housing allowance of Ksh10, 000.

Dickson Ambundo, who is now with Dodoma Jiji in Tanzania, also reported the Kenyan side to the world governing body over dues amounting to Ksh1.2 million.

When Manuel Vaz Pinto left the club just after lifting the Shield Cup in July, he cited financial challenges and delayed payment of salaries, although the former St George SC coach did not indicate whether he would take action against Gor Mahia in order to have his money paid.