Caf confirm the date for Kenya v Burundi Chan qualifier

Kenya is battling for her first appearance at the event having lost the chance to participate as the hosts in 2018

will have another stab at the Africa Nations Championships when they host Burundi in the first leg of the 2020 Chan Qualifiers.

The first leg will be staged between July 26, and July 28 before Harambee Stars travel to Bujumbura for the reverse fixture set for between August 2, and August 4.

Article continues below

The aggregate winner will face either or Sudan in the second and final qualifying round between September 20, and September 22, for the first leg and October 18, and October 20 for the return leg.

The winner of the final round of qualifier, will book a ticket to Ethiopia that is set to host the games in January 2020 where Kenya is gunning for her maiden appearance.

Kenya lost a golden chance of participating in the event, that is a preserve for players plying their trade in domestic leagues, when the country was stripped of Chan hosting rights owing to inadequate preparations.