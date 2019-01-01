Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC, KCCA FC learn opponents

The Tanzanian side have been paired against an Egyptian team while the Ugandan champions will have to do duty against an Algerian outfit

Yanga SC will face Pyramids FC of in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs, while Kampala Capital City Authority FC have landed Paradou of .

Yanga dropped to the second-tier continental club competition after they were eliminated by Zesco United in the first round of Caf .

After a 1-1 home draw, the Tanzanian club went down 2-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa, thus sealing their place on the Confederation play-offs.

Pyramids FC, on the other hand, saw off Chabab Riadhi de Belouizdad of Algeria 1-0 in both legs of the first round of Confederation Cup qualifications.

Yanga's head coach Mwinyi Zahera had exuded confidence ahead of draw saying his players were very much ready for any opponent.

“We know what we can do and how we can play and don’t fear anyone. We are ready for the draw and whatever team we are handed, will be fine with me. I don’t care whether it is from North Africa, all I know we are ready to play any team,” Zahera told Daily News.

Meanwhile, 's giants KCCA FC will host Paradou Athletic Club of Algeria

The Kampala outfit were beaten by Petro Atletico of Angola after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the Champions League. The initial encounter in Luanda had ended 0-0.

Another of Uganda's representatives, Proline FC have been drawn against another Algerian side Al-Nasr SC.

The first leg of the ties will take place on the weekend off October 27 with the second legs taking place a week later.