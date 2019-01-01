Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC shift first leg venue for Pyramids FC clash

The Tanzanian giants have decided to move their first leg battle against the Egyptian side from Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have shifted the venue of their Caf Confederation Cup first leg match against Pyramids FC of .

The Tanzanian giants were drawn to face the Egyptian side after dropping from the Caf , where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Zesco United of Zambia.

Through the club’s Twitter handle and Instagram pages, the club confirmed the first leg match - which was scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 27 - has now been moved to CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

However, the report could not divulge more reasons as to why the club changed the venue but it might be part of the team’s precautions ahead of the crucial game as they need to ensure they get a convincing result to take to the return leg in Cairo.

“We don’t fear our opponents [Pyramids], but we respect them despite making their first appearance in one of the continent’s major showpiece at the club level,” a Yanga SC official, who did not want to be named, is quoted by Daily News.

“We are taking all precautions ahead of our first leg at home to ensure we win by a huge margin.”

Yanga have been having difficulties positing good results when playing international matches at the National Stadium.

Prior to facing Zesco United, whom they drew with 1-1 in the first leg, Yanga were also held to a 1-1 draw by Township Rollers of Burundi in the preliminary round before eliminating them with a 1-0 win away in Gaborone.

Their Egyptians opponents secured their place in the play-offs of Caf Confederation Cup after registering a 2-1 aggregate win against ’s Belouizdad.