Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC ready to face any team – Zahera

The Tanzanian giants’ coach reveals they are prepared to face any team in the group stage of the competition

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has stated his side is ready to face any opponent in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants dropped into the second-tier competition after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Zesco United of Zambia. After a 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam, Yanga lost the return leg 2-1.

Ahead of the Caf draw which will be conducted on Wednesday, coach Zahera now says he doesn’t fear meeting any team even those from North African, which have proved to be hard to beat in many years.

“We picked a lot of lessons from the elimination and are now ready for the Confederation Cup,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“We know what we can do and how we can play and don’t fear anyone. We are ready for the draw and whatever team we are handed, will be fine with me. I don’t care whether it is from North Africa, all I know we are ready to play any team.”

Some of the team already in the draw include FC and ( ), Proline FC ( ), Triangle FC (Zimbabwe), Pyramid ( ), AC Paradou ( ), ESAE (Benin), DC Motema Pembe (DRC), FC San Pedro ( ), and TS Galaxy from ( ).