Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC explain change of hotel plans ahead of Pyramids FC encounter

The administrator reveals security concerns which they considered before booking accommodation in a different hotel

Yanga SC's head of the technical committee, Salim Rupia, has explained why there was a change in the hotel plans for the team, as opposed to what had earlier been arranged.

The Yanga players, upon arriving in on Friday, sought accommodation at The Guard Hotel as opposed to the Midland Hotel, as they prepared to face Pyramids FC in a Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Most Tanzanian sides have camped at the Midland Hotel whenever they are in and Yanga's change of mind was greeted with surprise in the country.

Even the Taifa Stars camped at the Midland Hotel during their participation in the African Cup of Nations in June and July.

“You know we are on foreign land and anything we are doing we have to do them with great caution. The serenity within this hotel is a quiet one which is very good for the players as they relax before the match,” Salim explained to Mwanaspoti .

“Security is another concern which made us change our mind. The hotel [The Guard Hotel] is owned by the Egyptian army and it means we are guaranteed of high-level security throughout our stay here.

“We also got advice from the Tanzanian embassy to camp at The Guard Hotel and not in any other while we are in Egypt.”

The club's lead coordinator Hafidh Saleh revealed their sole target during their encounter against Pyramids at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

“After our safe arrival, the players undertook training on Friday and on Saturday with our aim remaining to win this game and nothing else,” Saleh told Mwanaspoti.

“We need to be extremely fit for this match.”

The Tanzanian side lost the first leg match in Mwanza 2-1 and the result means they are facing an uphill task in their quest to reach the lucrative group stage of the continent's second-tier club competition.