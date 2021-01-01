Caf Confederation Cup: Why Omalla will miss Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars clash

The youthful striker who joined K’Ogalo from the Powermen has been ruled out of the first leg meeting set for Sunday

Gor Mahia have confirmed youthful striker Benson Omalla will not be available to face Napsa Stars of Zambia in their Caf Confederation Cup play-off clash on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions will host the pensioners in their first-ever meeting at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday after they dropped to the lower-tier competition following their dismal run in the Champions League.

Gor Mahia were unable to progress into the group stage after losing 6-1 to CR Belouizdad in the first leg before a 2-1 home defeat in the second round of Champions League qualification.

K’Ogalo team manager Jolawi Obondo has confirmed to Goal the player, who was signed from Western Stima at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, will be sitting for his exam hence he won’t be able to play any part in the first leg fixture.

“The only player missing in training is striker Benson [Omalla], who is attending classes because of the upcoming exams but all the players are training and we are happy and have prepared well for the game,” Obondo told Goal on Friday.

On whether the players of the team had staged a go-slow to demand salaries and allowances, Obondo said: “It is not true,.there is nothing like that and all I can say is all the players are training on readiness to face our opponents.”

In an earlier interview, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto explained his main target is to take the team to the group stage of the competition.

“Our focus is our process and always I said we keep the focus in our work to grow as a team, I don’t keep focusing in our results, I put the focus in our training, in our process because of that I don’t think we have any type of pressure,” Vaz Pinto told Goal on Friday.

“I know it is important to win because it is not only for Gor Mahia but for the football of Kenya, we play to represent the country not to represent Gor Mahia and because of that it is important to win the match but my main focus is always in my work.”

On whether he will help the team reach the group stage, Vaz Pinto said: “We have one goal in this competition and our main goal is get to the group stage, we will work on this and of course I believe we can do that because the players have given good signs in training sessions and like I said before we continue to work and get to the group stage and after that, we will see.

“We want to win the league, we want to win titles and like I said before our main target is to reach the group stage, it is very important we do that, these are the three big goals we have for this season.”

Gor Mahia are currently placed sixth on the 18-team league table with 16 points from nine matches.