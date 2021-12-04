Caf Confederation Cup: Why Okoth is confident of Gor Mahia's progression vs Otoho d'Oyo

Ex-Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth is confident Gor Mahia will make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup at the expense of Otoho d'Oyo.

K'Ogalo lost the first leg of their playoff clash away to the Congolese side by a solitary goal and have everything to play for on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

The expected return of John Ochieng' and Jules Ulimwengu, who were controversially ruled out in the first leg, will further strengthen the team.

Gor Mahia will comfortably win

"Gor Mahia have a massive chance to advance. A 1-0 loss in the first leg is not a big margin," Okoth told GOAL on Saturday.

"If you look at what happened prior to the game, there were a lot of behind the scenes and sideshows which might have negatively impacted the team. However, the second leg will be different, they are expected to have their full squad of the registered players, and they have a good chance of overturning the first leg results.

"I believe the players have the potential to wear that green jersey and help the club advance. I am confident they will make it to the next phase by comfortably winning at home."

What is Shakava saying

Meanwhile, the club's captain Haron Shakava has urged the fans to come in numbers and cheer the team to victory.

Up to 10,000 fans have been allowed to attend the game which is a massive boost for the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

"We are ready since the training has been good and we have a team," the Kenya international told GOAL.

"The first hurdle was last week, and the second one is on Sunday and I cannot say we have qualified since we have to better their result to advance. It is still a tough task for us since we have to win to advance.

"Everybody is ready including Ochieng' and Ulimwengu who had been retained [in Congo owing to controversial Covid-19 results]. It is also our hope that by the time we play those injured will be fully recovered and we are good to go.

"The fans should come in large numbers and support the team, and we will not disappoint them.

"It is a crucial game and we need them in the stadium since it will be a motivation to us."

The match will kick off at 16:00 (EAT).