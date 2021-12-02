Caf Confederation Cup: Where Tusker must improve to beat CS Sfaxien - Ambani

Ex-Tusker FC striker Boniface Ambani is optimistic they can get past CS Sfaxien and make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the competition played at Nyayo Stadium. Despite many believing the Tunisians will get past the East Africans, the former Harambee Stars forward thinks otherwise.

However, he has pointed out a few areas where the Brewers should work on if they are to beat their Sunday hosts.

Tusker have to be ruthless

"I looked at the two teams and I can confidently say Sfaxien are not better than Tusker," Ambani told GOAL on Thursday.

"They are beatable even at home; it is about Tusker improving in some areas. First of all, in attack, the strikers have to be ruthless. The North Africans are always fast, but with the physicality and decisiveness in the final third, they can concede.

"I was not impressed with the use of the long ball to the strikers. Sfaxien's defenders are tall, and they had easy work winning those aerial balls. It is something [coach Robert] Matano should consider working on.

"However, I am optimistic Tusker can get a win away and make it to the group stage."

The Brewers have already left for North Africa without experienced left-back Hillary Wandera.

The defender was injured last weekend when he dislocated his elbow. He will be out for three weeks. It is a massive blow for Matano considering the fact that the player has been a consistent figure at the Ruaraka-based club.

Kevin Monyi is expected to fill the void left by Wandera in the defensive department.

Tusker's travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Brian Bwire, and Emery Mvuyekure.

Defenders: Eugene Asike, Mbugua, Kalos Kirenge, Charles Momanyi, Daniel Sakari, and Kevin Monyi.

Article continues below

Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apolo Otieno, Teddy Osok, Clyde Senaji, and Boniface Muchiri.

Strikers: Deogratious Ojok, Ibrahim Joshua, and John Njuguna.