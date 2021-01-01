Caf Confederation Cup: When is Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg meeting between the Pensioners from Zambia and the Kenyan champions

Napsa Stars will host Gor Mahia for the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday, February 21.

The Kenyan champions will face a tall order to qualify for the group stage of the competition as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Zambian Pensioners in the first leg played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi last Sunday.

It was Daniel Aboko who powered home the lone goal with four minutes left to the final whistle after his powerful shot from outside the box sizzled past Gor Mahia's defenders and beat keeper Boniface Oluoch.

The goal complicated matters for K’Ogalo as they travel for the return leg but Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has put on a brave face, insisting the record Kenyan giants are still capable of turning around the first-leg deficit and return home with a qualification berth.

“Anything can still happen in Zambia,” Vaz Pinto said as quoted by Standard Sport after the first leg. “We have one game to go; they beat us at home but we can also beat them in Zambia.

“If they won here, we also have chances of winning there. I think everything is possible, we know they will sit back because they are leading but if we score there we will go to the group stage.”

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is also cautious heading into the fixture as he urged his players to stop celebrating the victory in Nairobi and focus on finishing the job in Lusaka.

“The game is not over yet,” Fathi told Goal after the match. “We are celebrating here now and I have told my players that immediately we land in Lusaka; we must shift focus to the return leg.

“Gor Mahia is a very difficult team, they proved they are tough to beat until we were forced to change our tact, so we cannot be able to underrate them now we won, we have to stay focused and work on mistakes we committed ahead of the return leg.”

Napsa will likely be boosted with the return of former Southampton striker Emannuel Mayuka, who missed the first leg due to injury while Gor Mahia will have defender Harun Shakava back after he resumed training with the team.

In 2019, Gor Mahia reached the group stage of the competition under coach Hassan Oktay and were pooled in Group D alongside Zamalek of Egypt, Hussein Dey of Algeria, and Angolan side Petro Atletico.

When is the Caf Confederation Cup clash?

The Caf Confederation Cup return-leg clash will kick off at 16:00 on Sunday, February 21.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels February 21 16:00 Napsa Stars vs Gor Mahia NONE

Where is the Caf Confederation Cup clash?

National Heroes Stadium (Zambia):

About National Heroes Stadium

Heroes National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Lusaka, Lusaka Province, Zambia.

It is currently used mostly for football matches and hosts the home matches of the Zambia national team, the Chipolopolo.

The stadium holds 60,000 spectators, and it was opened in 2014. The name of the stadium refers to the 1993 Zambia football team air disaster which took the lives of most of its national team players.

Upon completion of construction in 2013, it was originally named the Gabon Disaster Heroes National Stadium because of this, but the ruling Patriotic Front government was pressured to change the name by the populace.

The stadium’s exact location is in Lusaka, Zambia’s Capital City, just by its border with Chibombo District, Central Province on the Great North Road, according to Zambia’s Provincial-Border drawings.

The Heroes National Stadium is located right next to where the refurbished Independence Stadium and the Heroes Acres Memorial, where the players who died in the Gabon air disaster in 1993 are buried.