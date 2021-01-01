Caf Confederation Cup: When is Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the first leg meeting between the Kenyan champions and the Pensioners from Zambia

Gor Mahia and Napsa Stars of Zambia will face off in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff tie on Sunday, February 14.

K’Ogalo dropped to the second-tier competition after losing 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

The Kenyan champions suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat against the North African giants in the first leg played in Algiers and then returned home to lose 2-1.

Before facing the Algerian champions, Gor Mahia had to navigate past APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round where they lost the first leg in Kigali 2-1 but recovered at home to win the return leg 3-1 and advance on a 4-3 aggregate win.

On the other hand, Napsa Stars reached the second preliminary phase after a 1-1 draw against UD Songo of Mozambique.

The Pensioners advanced courtesy of the away goals rule after Emanuel Mayuka equalised for them in the 74th minute in Beira. UD Songo had taken the lead in the first half but a spirited fight by the Zambian outfit ensured their journey came to an end.

The two teams will meet for the first time in history in the Nairobi clash and it will also the first big assignment for Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who came in to replace Roberto Oliveira.

Napsa Stars will arrive in Kenya with two familiar faces in their ranks, Kenyan goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji and defender David 'Calabar' Owino, both of whom featured for Gor Mahia before moving to Zambia.

In a recent interview, goalkeeper Shaaban Odhoji warned Napsa Stars not to rely on Gor Mahia's struggles and focus on their game if they are to make it.

“Gor Mahia have been struggling in their last few games, but we should not rely on that when playing against them," Odhoji told Napsa online TV.

“For my teammates, we have to fight as we have been doing in past Caf competitions. Napsa is a strong team, and I am optimistic of getting a positive outcome away.

“Yes, we are confident of getting a good result away but it doesn't mean we are underrating them.”

The return leg will be played in Lusaka on February 21.

When is the Caf Confederation Cup clash?

The Caf Confederation Cup first-leg clash will kick off at 15:00 on Sunday, February 14.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels February 14 15:00 Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars KBC Channel One

Where is the Caf Confederation Cup clash?

Nyayo Stadium (Kenya):

About Nyayo Stadium

Nyayo National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, and is located at the square of Mombasa Road, Langata Road, and the Aerodrome Road.

It is approximately two kilometres from the City Center, directly opposite Nairobi Mega Mall, formerly known as Nakumatt Mega. The stadium was built in 1983 with a capacity of 30,000 and is currently used mostly for football matches.

FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards play most of their home games at the venue. The stadium is also used for athletics, swimming, and various ceremonies, the most common of which are national holiday celebrations.

Other facilities at the Nyayo Stadium include a gymnasium and a 50-metre swimming pool. Rugby union club Mwamba RFC used the Nyayo National Stadium for home games.

The completion of the Nyayo Stadium gave the country the opportunity to be placed in the category of nations that were invited to bid for the fourth All-Africa Games in 1987, a bid that was awarded to Kenya, giving it international status.

In essence, the Nyayo Stadium 'gave birth' to Moi International Sports Centre.

The main stadium, seating 30,000 people and a Fifa-approved standard-size football pitch, also contains floodlights, two VIP lounges, a boardroom, and an internet-enabled media centre.

The stadium has also been used to host concerts, public holiday celebrations, public rallies, meetings, and crusades.