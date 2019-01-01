Caf Confederation Cup: What went wrong for Gor Mahia?

K'Ogalo have been bundled out of Africa's second-tier club competition after falling away from home, but what next now for the Kenyan champions?

With only 15 minutes played against Daring Club Motema Pembe in the return leg, looked like they had revived their hopes of reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Defender Wellington Ochieng' had scored the opening goal for the Kenyan champions, silencing the huge crowd which had turned up to cheer the Congolese side to victory, and the tie was in Gor's favour, with K’Ogalo having managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

However, Motema Pembe then levelled matters in first-half stoppage time when Vinny Bongonga drifted behind the K’Ogalo defenders before beating goalkeeper David Mapigano with a low shot to ensure the two teams went in at the break on level terms.

The aggregate was 2-2 and, at this point, the match could have proceeded to penalties, but K'Ogalo resorted to cautious play, trying to hit their visitors with counter-attacks from here on.

It turned out to be a costly tactic as Motema Pembe grew in confidence, attacking frequently amid swelling fan support.

Their efforts paid off in the 66th minute when Junior Kone fired home the winner, and it proved to be the goal that ended Gor Mahia’s sojourn at the Caf competition, shattering their dream of making it to the group stage for the third season in a row.

Last season, Gor, playing under coach Hassan Oktay, proceeded to the quarter-finals where they lost to RS Berkane of , but why have they fallen so far short this time around?

A thin squad

Despite knowing well that the team were set to take part in the competition, Gor Mahia officials did little to make sure the newly signed players were registered to feature in this tournament.

For instance, Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie and Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian were not eligible to play from the preliminary stage, the same as Clifton Miheso and defender Maurice Ojwang, who were signed from National Super League side Police and respectively.

The two strikers were signed as replacements for departed lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who quit the club to sign for Petro de Luanda in Angola, while Miheso was brought in to fill the void left by Francis Kahata who joined Simba SC of . Ojwang was to step in for former captain Harun Shakava, who ran down his contract to sign for Nkana FC in Zambia.

It means, after losing their key players, their possible replacements were not available to play as they had not been registered with Caf.

Ahead of their return leg against Motema Pembe, coach Steven Polack admitted it was difficult to navigate in the competition with a squad of 15 players.

“We have 15 players and it is not easy to go to a decisive game like this with 15 players,” Polack told Goal before the team left for Congo. “My main worry is we only registered 16 players for the competition and with [Charles Momanyi] suspended, it means we now have 15 players to take to Congo.

"I hope and pray no one gets injured.”

To be precise, out of the 17 players signed by Gor Mahia, only three - Dickson Ambundo, Tobias Otieno and keeper Mapigano - were registered by Caf and were able to play in subsequent matches against Aigle Noir of Burundi and USM Alger of .

“It was not a good idea to sign players and then fail to register them,” former K’Ogalo keeper Mike Kisaghi told Goal. "What was the need for signing the players?

"If you sign a player, he should be registered to play in such a competition. I feel that the office let down the fans this time around, the team lacked a strong team to compete in the competition, we lacked a good striker to score goals and also our defence was very weak. As you saw against USM Alger, we lost 4-1 away and 2-0 at home.”

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda insists the decision to have a lean squad was not the making of the office.

“We registered at least 30 players but it turned out that some of them are out injured,” Aduda told Goal. “We registered Shafik [Batambuze], Philemon [Otieno] and Curtis [Wekesa], but unfortunately, all players are out on long-term injuries.

“We also registered Harun [Shakava], Dennis [Oliech], Francis [Mustafa], Erisa [Ssekisambu] and Hashim [Sempala], but you all know what happened with Oliech and the rest of the players.

“If a player wants to go, you have no option but to let him go. You cannot try to keep a player who has demanded to leave the club and it was the case with Shakava, Mustafa and Ssekisambu.”

Gor Mahia lacked Tuyisenge and Kagere magic

When the club decided to let Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere, who joined Simba, go the immediate priority ought to have been to fill the void left by the two strikers.

With the pair up top, Gor Mahia dominated the Kenyan Premier League, winning the title for three seasons in a row while scoring a combined effort of 46 goals.

To go into a Caf tournament without a lead striker is something that worked against the Kenyan champions. The two strikers signed from and never played in the preliminary round, save for the knock out round where Ghanian Afriyie managed to score in the 1-1 draw against Motema Pembe.

“If the two strikers were signed to replace Tuyisenge, then why couldn’t the club register them?" Kisaghi asked. “How difficult was it for the club to register the players? I need to know.”

Nicholas Kipkirui, who was touted to replace Tuyisenge, never lived up to his billing as he only managed two goals against Aigle Noir.

In a nutshell, Gor are yet to truly replace Kagere and Tuyisenge. They lack the strikers who can win them games, who can fight to score goals.

Tuyisenge and Kagere were the kind of strikers who could turn the tide of any given game at any given time. They could single-handedly bail out the club either from defeat, or even hand the club convincing wins in league and Caf competitions.

On this, Aduda says the club did their best to sign Afriye and Yikpe.

“I must thank the chairman for signing the two players,” Aduda told Goal. “We must appreciate the fact that the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] saw the need to replace Tuyisenge and Kagere by signing the two players.”

But were Gor Mahia good financially?

No, the league champions have struggled to make ends meet. Since the exit of title sponsors SportPesa, the club have had problems paying salaries to both players and the technical bench.

As it stands, Gor's players are owed up to a three months’ salary, and on many occasions, they have threatened to stage strikes to fight for their rights.

Maybe the lack of finances played a huge part in Gor's failure, as the players often looked demoralised during training and on matchdays.

What next for the Kenyan champions and coach Polack?

It would be too early to start blaming coach Polack for the early exit.

The British manager is handling Gor for the first season, and despite the problems he's faced, managed to trouble Motema Pembe before their eventual exit.

Gor should go back to the drawing board and reinforce their squad once again with quality signings, it's not ideal to keep changing a team, but now that they are destined to win the title again, they must start to work on their squad, especially the striking area and the defence.