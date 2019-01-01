Caf Confederation Cup: We know how to stop Horoya's Bance - Mwalala

The towering striker hit a hat-trick in the first leg and the Dockers are aiming at keeping him quiet this weekend

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala believes his charges will stop Aristide Bance from causing more damage on Sunday.

The Burkinabe was the tormentor in chief last weekend as he scored a hat-trick to help his team Horoya AC to win 4-2 in Guinea. The 35-year old is expected to lead his side against the Dockers, but Mwalala has already come up with a plan to stop the lanky striker from scoring.

"We have to admit Bance is a good player with massive experience," the tactician told Goal on Saturday.

"However, no matter how good you are, you cannot score without enough supply. To stop him from scoring, we will cut his supply which means we have to stop the wingers from crossing the balls and midfielders from getting the balls to him. It is the only way of ensuring Bance does not score against us."

The former Kenyan international is optimistic about getting the desired result to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

"The good thing is that we managed to score two goals in the first leg; I believe we will get the two goals on Sunday to advance. If we stick to the game plan and take our chances, we will definitely make it," Mwalala concluded.

Goalkeeper Michael Wanyika and winger Yema Mwana are doubtful owing to injuries sustained in the first leg.