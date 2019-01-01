Caf Confederation Cup: US Ben Guerdane cancel Bandari FC’s domestic flight after exit

The Dockers have been forced to travel by road to the capital Tunis before taking a connecting flight to Dubai en route to Nairobi

US Ben Guerdane have cancelled FC's domestic flight from Djerba to Tunis after their Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

According to Bandari's board of trustees member Twaha Mbarak, the team has been forced to travel to the capital city by road before taking a Dubai-bound flight connecting to Nairobi.

The road travel is expected to last between seven and eight hours.

“We left our hotel at 3:00 am and still on the road yet to cover another 200km [to Tunis],” Twaha told The Standard.

“We paid our own fuel to travel by bus to Tunis.”

Twaha revealed the club has already launched a complaint with Football Federation (FKF) head of delegation Anthony Mutua.

According to Caf rules, the host team should facilitate the visiting team during their arrival and departure after the match.

“A committee of officials of the host association must receive the visiting delegation at the airport and must provide all possible facilities concerning formalities,” states Caf rules.

“One official of the host association who preferably speaks the language of the visiting delegation will be at the disposal of the visiting delegation and will act as a liaison officer between the visitors and the host association.

“The Officials of the host association should escort the visiting team to the airport and should facilitate for them all formalities regarding their departure.”

Bandari progressed to the Confederation Cup play-offs despite losing the second leg clash 2-1. They had won the initial clash 2-0 in Nairobi on September 14.