Caf Confederation Cup: Napsa Stars coach Fathi ready for 'under pressure' Gor Mahia

The aggregate winner to play in the group stage of the annual competition

National Pension Scheme Authority Stars (Napsa) Stars head coach Mohamed Fathi believes Gor Mahia will be under pressure to perform when they meet on Sunday.

The two teams will play each other at Nyayo Stadium in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup with the winner of the two-legged affair making it to the group stage of the competition.

The tactician has stated he will be capitalising on the situation hoping his team will get a good result.

"Our target is to have a positive result from Nairobi," Fathi said ahead of the game this weekend.

"Gor Mahia are under pressure starting the first leg at home and we need to take advantage of the situation to get the result we need."

The Pensioners will be without the services of Zambia forward Emmanuel Mayuka who has been out injured for about one month.

"Mayuka was injured in the Red Arrows game [on January 16], and has not recovered yet but he is under the rehabilitation program. Hopefully, he will join us in the second leg," Fathi continued.

"He is an experienced player and was on top form before he got injured and I will miss his experience in the front line [against Gor Mahia].

"But we have good tactics, and plan for the game especially on the attack and midfield and we have to try and get our goal."

Prior to the game, the Zambian outfit have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the goalless draw away to Kitwe United which they followed up with a 1-0 win over Nkwazi.

The experienced coach has explained how the result will impact his charges.

"The morale is high in camp, we are taking the positive results from our last two league games where we kept clean sheets and want to continue from there," he concluded.

Napsa Stars travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Phillip Banda, Shaban Odhoji, Rabson Muchelenganga,

Defenders: David Odhiambo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza,

Midfielders: Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nhkata, Enock Sabumukama, Austine Banda, Aaron Banda.

Strikers: Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doiy Soko, Tapon Kaseba.