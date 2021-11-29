Caf Confederation Cup: Tusker FC coach Matano decries referee's decision vs CS Sfaxien

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has bemoaned the decision of centre referee Thando Ndzandzeka to deny Jackson Macharia a goal against CS Sfaxien in their 0-0 draw at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.





The two teams met in the first leg of their playoff clash in the Caf Confederation Cup, and with both struggling to get a goal, the midfielder managed to beat Mahmoud Ghorbel in the Sfaxien goal.

However, the South African referee did not allow it to stand amid protests from the home team, stating there was a handball in the build-up.





Matano unhappy with disallowed goal





"The referee hurt us with his decision not to allow the goal; it would have been vital for us," Matano told GOAL.





"But the boys did well, they gave their best, I saw maturity in the team and urgency as well, but our undoing was also not taking the chances we created.

"Our start was not good but we settled well and increased our tempo.





"For our fans, no need to be worried, we are going to score away and win the match. I am Robert Matano, I believe in myself; I am not a loser, I am a winner."

Sfaxien weaknesses





The experienced tactician pointed out the North Africans' weaknesses and went on to explain why he felt the Brewers stand a chance of getting a positive outcome in the second leg.





"I saw they also have many weaknesses that we can exploit in the second leg, especially in their defence. They are weak and were back-peddling on most occasions.

"So we will know how to handle them; remember they will be the ones under pressure because of playing at home and not us.





"We will be comfortable with any draw, or win; what we want to avoid is losing."





The Tusker coach also spoke of how the absence of competitive matches in Kenya affected the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.





"Having not played competitive football for three weeks affected us because we cannot rectify our mistakes. Match fitness also was a little bit wanting," he continued.





"But on a positive note, it gave us time and the injured players healed and played as well. And it gave us a good chance to train together with all the new players we signed. It helped us to evaluate them and know their strengths and weaknesses."





The second leg will be played this coming Sunday.