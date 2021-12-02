Caf Confederation Cup: This is the moment for a 'real striker' at Gor Mahia against Otoho d'Oyo - Omalla

Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla believes Sunday is the moment 'a real striker will be seen' when the East Africans take to the pitch to play Otoho d'Oyo in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two teams will be locking horns at Nyayo Stadium with the Congolese charges coming into the match with a slim 1-0 advantage from the first leg. The lone goal was scored in the second half by Roland Okouri.

The Harambee Star has further insisted Otoho are beatable and went on to welcome the return of fans, insisting they will play a crucial role in helping the team get a result.

'We will work together and make it happen'

"I think our opponents are beatable here in Nairobi if we do everything right come Sunday," Omalla told GOAL on Thursday.

"For us, this is the moment a real striker is seen when the team need crucial goals and I think we will work together with my fellow strikers to make this happen.

"I think it will be an added advantage to have [the fans] in stands to back us because this is the time we really need them, but we will give what it takes in that field to win and qualify for the group stages."

What challenges did Gor Mahia face away?

The former Western Stima forward has also hinted at what might have contributed to their loss away in the first leg.

"There was a massive change of weather, Congo was very hot and in a way it took a toll on us," Omalla continued.

"Also we had to do with what we had despite the circumstances. Remember, we played a very competitive match without even making one substitute."

The aggregate winner will be playing in the group stages of the annual competition.