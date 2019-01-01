Caf Confederation Cup: Sudan is not an easy hunting ground for Bandari FC – Omollo

Ex-Kenyan defender warns the Dockers to expect a tough return leg away in Sudan on Friday

Former Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is afraid might fail to make it to the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Dockers managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in a week ago and will now need to get a win of any kind or a scoring draw against Shendi of Sudan in the return leg so as to advance to the next stage.

However, Omollo feels the Bernard Mwalala led side will not find it easy playing away, and they will need luck to make it through.

“In these type of competitions, you have to make use of your home ground advantage to stand a chance of making it to the next stage,” Omollo told Goal.

“Shendi did well by getting a barren draw in Kenya, and they have a big advantage of advancing since the second leg will be at home.

“It is not easy to get a win in Sudan, it needs character and luck for any team, and it is the reason why I sympathise with Bandari. They have not been doing well especially in attacking, and without having sharp strikers your chances of getting an away goal are even slimmer.

“However, with good organization they can pull a surprise, the coach [Mwalala] has to sharpen his attackers before they play.”

This season, Bandari have played two competitive matches already, against Shendi in the Confederation Cup and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup, but they have not managed to find the back of the net.