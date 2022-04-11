Caf Confederation Cup: Simba SC’s Morrison denied South African Visa for Orlando Pirates clash

Tanzania's Simba SC have confirmed Ghana midfielder Bernard Morrison will not be involved when they travel to face South African giants Orlando Pirates in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup next week.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were drawn to face the Buccaneers in the quarter-finals and the first leg is slated for Tanzania at Mkapa Stadium on April 17 with the return leg earmarked for Orlando Stadium on April 24.

With Simba set to travel to South Africa after the first meeting, the club’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez has confirmed South African Immigration Authority has refused to clear Morrison to travel and face his former club “because of the rules he broke while in the country.”

What did Barbara say?

“We contacted the people of the South African Immigration Authority to ask for permission and Visa to enter with Bernard [Morrison], but they told us their rules and if a person breaks them, they will not be able to enter again,” Gonzalez said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“They have told us due to his previous mistake while in the country; authorities are not ready to let him go there according to the rules, so it is now official that Morrison will not travel with the rest of squad members to South Africa.

“We have communicated the same to our technical bench and we want them to prepare the team knowing Morrison will not be able to travel for the return leg. However, he will be ready and available for the first leg meeting at home.”

GOAL understands during his time with Pirates, the 28-year-old was arrested in South Africa for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car and was facing robbery charges.

During the incident, Morrison was detained at Douglasdale Police Station in Johannesburg but the case was later withdrawn. He later moved to Tanzania to sign for Simba SC rivals Yanga SC but after two seasons in Jangwani, he decamped to join the Msimbazi giants.

‘Pirates yet to communicate arrival date’

Meanwhile, Simba media officer Ahmed Ally has confirmed they have not received any report on when Pirates will arrive in Dar es Salaam for the first leg fixture.

“Up until now we have not received any communication from Pirates on when they will arrive in the country,” Ally told GOAL. “All we know is they have a game tomorrow [Tuesday] back home and maybe from there they will communicate.”

Ally has further stressed Simba’s aim is to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

“We are ready for them [Pirates], our preparations are going on very well,” Ally continued. “The team arrived safely from Moshi and they have now embarked on planning for the Caf game. We know it will not be an easy task, we are representing the nation but we are ready to make Tanzanians proud by reaching the semis.”

On Caf’s decision to allow 60, 000 fans for the fixture, Ally said: “We are the only team, that has been given the attendance of 60, 000 fans, the rest have less than 30, 000 fans so that is a big motivation to us.

“We urge our fans to come out in large numbers and cheer us to victory.”