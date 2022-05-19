Caf Confederation Cup: RS Berkane’s Camara ahead of Orlando Pirates clash – ‘A final is not played, it must be won’

RS Berkane midfielder Mamadou Camara has expressed confidence ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup final against Orlando Pirates on Friday.

The Moroccan side will face the Soweto giants on May 20 in Uyo, Nigeria, and Camara has pegged his hopes on the experience of their squad to deliver the trophy.

"A final is not played, it must be won," declared Camara in an interview with CafOnline. "We will put in all the efforts from our side to win this trophy.

"We will face a great team, a big name in African football, Orlando Pirates. The advantage for us is that this is a team that plays good football. And also, it will be on neutral ground.

"The best team will win and we are lucky to have players with this experience in our squad. This is my first international experience, it would be wonderful to complete it with a continental title."

The 19-year-old midfielder also spoke about his country’s success in the Africa Cup of Nations this year and how that will inspire more success for them.

"All Senegalese footballers were eager to see this star attached to our national jersey," he added. "And now that it's done, it will be the door that will open more doors for us to win more trophies - God willing.

"Now that the first title is done, I am convinced that the rest will come, and I will work to be part of the generation that will win other titles."

Camara revealed how his clubs' teammates celebrated Senegal’s win.

"You cannot measure all my pride after this coronation," he continued. "My club teammates were very happy for me and many Moroccans were fully behind us because of the historical relations between our two countries.

"And after playing with the U17s and the U20s, I naturally think of the A national team. I signed for five years with RS Berkane with the ambition to aim higher. So far everything is going well."

The teenager will hope to be involved in the final after he did not play any part in the second leg duel of the semi-final against TP Mazembe.