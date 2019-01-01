Caf Confederation Cup: Pyramids FC are an ordinary team we can beat away – Yanga SC’s Zahera

The Congolese coach remain adamant they still have a good chance to win away and progress to the group stage of the competition

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has reiterated they don’t fear Pyramids FC in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff tie.

The Tanzanian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg played at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, and will need a win and score at least two goals to be assured of making it to the group stage of the competition.

However, coach Zahera has maintained they have done enough homework from the first leg battle and have a good chance of making it to the group stage.

“Pyramids is just an ordinary team and as such, they are defeated by small teams in the league,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“In fact in , Pyramids are not a feared team, and that gives us an upper hand to post a tangible result on Sunday.

“The 2-1 defeat in the first leg, does it make the job difficult? Maybe yes. I saw enough from the first leg which makes me confident we can go there and score two or more goals. We have a good chance and football is all about scoring goals and we have the ability and belief to achieve the same.”

A late strike by captain Papy Tshishimbi helped to restore some hope for Yanga, who landed in on Friday hoping to cause an upset against a team hoping to reach the competition’s group stage for the first time in history.

Yanga will miss the services of defender Kelvin Yondani, who did not travel after picking up a red card in the first leg but his void is expected to be filled by Lamine Moro.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian defender will have to take charge of the defensive responsibilities for his club despite not playing in the previous encounter.

In eight previous encounters against Egyptian clubs, Yanga have never emerged aggregate winners.

Yanga have lost five times to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, twice to their Cairo rivals , and once against Ismaily SC.