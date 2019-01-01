Caf Confederation Cup: Proline hold Al Nasr to gain first leg advantage

The Ugandan outfit twice came from behind in Libya to secure a draw with the hosts

Proline FC stand a good chance of advancing to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage after drawing 2-2 away against Al Nasr.

The Ugandan side came into the match hoping to impress, but they fell behind in the ninth minute. However, Mustafa Mujjuzi levelled matters two minutes before the half-time break to give his side a valuable away goal.

Al Nasri grabbed the second goal in the 68th minute through a penalty, but once again, the visitors pushed for an equaliser and were rewarded 10 minutes later through Bright Anukani.

A goalless draw in the second leg at home will be enough to advance to the group stage for the first time in their debut season.

KCCA, 's other representatives, were held to a goalless draw by visiting Algerian outfit Paradou.

The league champions will now aim at getting a win away or a scoring draw to make it to the next stage.